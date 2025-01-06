Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Investment / Select index factor fund based on high conviction and risk appetite

Select index factor fund based on high conviction and risk appetite

A market cap-based index selects and assigns weights to stocks based on market cap, favouring larger companies

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
Passive stock selection can also bring into the portfolio companies with weak corporate governance. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ajay Singh (name changed on request), a 35-year-old Noida-based lawyer, plans to invest in factor (or smart-beta) funds in 2025. However, upon reviewing their performance, he found that their returns vary significantly from year-to-year. While the alpha index outperformed in 2024, value led in 2023 and 2022. With so much variation in performance, how should retail investors like Singh choose a factor index fund or exchange-traded fund?
 
A market cap-based index selects and assigns weights to stocks based on market cap, favouring larger companies. In contrast, factor-based indices select and give weights to stocks based on specific characteristics and parameters, like momentum, value, quality, and so on.
 
Ability to outperform
 
Market cap-based funds mirror index returns. Factor funds have the potential to outperform broader market indices. They also have lower expense ratios than active funds.
 
“These funds do not carry fund manager risk,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser (RIA). The risk of poor fund manager decisions or changes in manager does not affect them.
 
Spells of underperformance

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Steel ministry proposes KIOCL, NMDC merger, say reports

Premium

Textile hub Tiruppur threads a recovery on sliding rupee as exports surge

RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

Premium

Outlook 2025: Govt capex, safeguard duty key to steel sector performance

Abhishek Bachchan to join European T20 Premier League as co-owner

 
No single factor index, however, outperforms consistently. “Performance rotates. The factor you pick can go through a reasonably long bad patch lasting two–four years,” says Raghaw.
 
Even when a factor index performs well, funds tracking it may fail to replicate those returns. “This could happen due to costs, cash allocation, and difficulty in executing the strategy because of the illiquid nature of stocks that have to be picked,” says Arun Kumar, head of research, FundsIndia.
 
Passive stock selection can also bring into the portfolio companies with weak corporate governance.
 
Varied historical performance
 
Historical data show varied performance among factor indices. “Momentum has delivered the maximum returns since April 2005, though with higher volatility. Low volatility has provided the best risk-adjusted returns with the lowest volatility. Value and quality styles are more cyclical. Their performance keeps shifting across cycles,” says Sharwan Goyal, fund manager and head, passive, arbitrage, and quant strategies, UTI Asset Management Company.
 
Core portfolio approach
 
One approach to factor investing can be to select multiple factor funds for the core portfolio. “Include five different styles: quality, growth, momentum, value, and mid and small (treating size also as a factor). Allocate 20 per cent to each. Hold this portfolio for at least five-seven years. Rebalance whenever there is a deviation by plus or minus 5 per cent from original allocation,” says Kumar. This approach, he says, can smoothen an investor’s journey as two or three of the five strategies would hold up the portfolio at any point.
 
Satellite portfolio approach
 
Alternatively, build your core portfolio with market cap-based passive funds (allocate 40–60 per cent to it). Allocate the rest to the satellite portfolio, picking one or two factor funds for it.
 
“Go for those styles of factor funds in which you have high conviction. This will make it easier to hold on to them during periods of underperformance,” says Raghaw. He recommends allocating 10–15 per cent of the equity portfolio to each factor fund.
 
Investors’ risk appetite can be another criterion. “Conservative investors may invest in a low-volatility style as it provides downside protection. Those with the appetite for higher volatility may invest in the momentum strategy, which has performed well over the long term,” says Goyal.
 
Avoid selecting factor funds based solely on past performance, as a winner in the recent past could be headed for a downturn.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Investment summit displayed Rajasthan's business potential: Col Rathore

Venture capital firm Accel secures $650 million for eighth India fund

Crypto wrap 2024: Bitcoin, altcoins remain popular among Indian investors

PIL in Bombay HC seeks action against 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' ads by Amfi

Narrowing of US, Indian 10-year treasury yields to impact FPI inflows

Topics :Stock MarketSEBIIP Indexstock market tradingIndian stock markets

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story