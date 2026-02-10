14 states borrow ₹47,620 crore, 11% higher than borrowing calendar

Fourteen states borrowed Rs 47,620 crore at the weekly state bonds auction on Tuesday, against Rs 38,050 crore raised in the previous week ended February 3, about 11 per cent higher than the Rs 42,750 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.

The cut-off yield on 10-year SDLs was set in a range of 7.54–7.59 per cent, against the 7.57 per cent cut-off set in the previous week. This week, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu auctioned 10-year securities.

The yield spread between state development loans (SDLs) and the 10-year government bond stood in the range of 81–86 basis points, against around 85 basis points in the previous week.