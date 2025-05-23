Home / Finance / News / 50-bp cut in repo leads to in reduction of 10 bps in outstanding loans

50-bp cut in repo leads to in reduction of 10 bps in outstanding loans

Banks have reduced their repo-linked external benchmark-based lending rates by 50 bps, the same as the quantum of rate cuts so far

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding rupee loans of banks has declined by 10 bps. | Representational
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
In response to the 50-basis point cut in the policy repo rate since February 2025, most of the banks have reduced their repo-linked external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLRs) by 50 basis points (bps). One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.  Consequently, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding rupee loans of banks has declined by 10 bps; however, it has increased for fresh loans by 3 bps during February and March 2025. The median one-year MCLR has remained unchanged. On the deposit side, the weighted average domestic term deposit rates (WADTDRs) on fresh and outstanding deposits increased by 8 bps and 1 bp, respectively, during the same period.
 
First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

