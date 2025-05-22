RBI net sells $34.5 bn in FY25, highest since global financial crisis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $34.5 billion on a net basis in FY25 — its highest such intervention since the global financial crisis of 2008–09 — according to the latest data released by the central bank.

Additionally, the RBI pared its forward book for the first time in seven months. The forward book stood at $84.34 billion as on 31 March 2025, down from $88.75 billion in February.

After nearly two years of relative stability, the Indian rupee depreciated sharply in the second half of FY25, driven by a surge in the US dollar index to 108. This prompted the RBI to intervene in the foreign exchange market to curb excessive volatility.

The strengthening of the dollar was attributed to inflationary concerns following former US President Donald Trump ’s return to office. The RBI had net sold its highest monthly amount of $20 billion in November.

The rupee depreciated by 2.4 per cent over the financial year. In response to panic triggered by Trump’s trade policies, the RBI net sold approximately $43 billion in the second half of FY25, as the rupee dropped to a low of 87.95 per US dollar in February.

India’s foreign exchange reserves also declined, falling from $705 billion in the last week of September 2024 to below $625 billion in January 2025.

The RBI has been a net seller of dollars since October 2024. However, it was a net buyer during the first half of FY25 (April–September), purchasing $8.52 billion. In the previous financial year, the RBI had net bought $41.27 billion.

Following the significant dollar sales this year, market experts expect the central bank to transfer a record surplus to the government. The RBI gross sold around $399 billion during the year. The rupee’s volatility allowed the RBI to capitalise on forex movements and record trading gains, experts said.

“The high dollar sale will be the basis for the record dividend from the RBI to the government this year,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda. “The gross numbers are quite higher than the net sale data,” he added.

The RBI is expected to transfer a surplus of between ₹2.5 trillion and ₹3 trillion for FY25, compared to ₹2.1 trillion in the preceding year.

The central bank had net bought the highest monthly amount in March 2025, when the rupee regained strength on the back of foreign inflows after hitting new lows earlier in the year.

The RBI’s interventions included buy/sell swap auctions and other liquidity measures to control volatility and inject rupee liquidity into the banking system. As a result, the rupee strengthened significantly in March, recovering from nearly 88 per dollar to regain all losses for the calendar year.