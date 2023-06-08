A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms



* For HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super, Kotak Life Insurance eTerm - ADB Rider Premium on Rs 1 cr sum assured

Source: Policybazaar.com ** For PNB MetLife Mera Term Plan Plus rider premium for Serious illness

Below is comparison of top 10 insurers offering term insurance to a 35-year-old male living in a metro city. The sum assured of the plans is Rs 1 crore and the policy is valid upto 70 years of age.