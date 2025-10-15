Festive rush propels Skye Air to target 300k drone shipments this October

Drone logistics startup Skye Air expects to deliver nearly 300,000 orders in October, a threefold year-on-year increase, driven by festive demand and rising e-commerce shipments, according to Ankit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“We are expecting this year to be better than last year, and so far it looks good. There is strong traction from consumers who are buying heavily on e-commerce platforms. We expect around 3 lakh shipments this month, up from our monthly average of 200,000,” Kumar said.

Growing scale and partnerships

In FY25, Skye Air completed 1.2 million deliveries via drones. For the ongoing financial year, it is targeting 3.5–4 million deliveries. The company has partnered with several major players in e-commerce, logistics, and quick commerce (qcom), including Blue Dart , Shiprocket, DTDC, and Ecom Express.

“We have another two or three clients we are starting with in the vertical quick commerce space, especially in fashion and beauty. Surprisingly, these two categories are seeing huge growth,” Kumar added. Skye Air has signed five new contracts in the past six weeks. Currently, the company gets about 60–65 per cent of its business from marketplaces, 20–25 per cent from aggregators and third-party logistics companies, and the remaining share from direct-to-consumer (D2C) and quick commerce clients. Expansion to new cities The company currently serves 27 pin codes in Gurugram, two in Faridabad, and two in Ghaziabad. It has also launched operations in Bengaluru, starting with one pin code and expanding to around five ahead of the Diwali week.

“The idea is to have a quarterly expansion into one city. Starting next year, we will be eyeing Pune, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. We will not cover entire cities but focus on high-demand pin codes,” Kumar said. Funding and growth plans Skye Air is in the final stages of closing a pre-Series B funding round for an undisclosed amount. Kumar said the new capital will meet the company’s funding needs until 2027, with a formal announcement expected around November 2025. “The current round will provide sufficient runway to scale operations and execute our city-wise expansion strategy,” he said.