RBI starts to cut short position of forward dollar book as rupee gains

The Reserve Bank of India has begun unwinding its short position in the dollar forward book, after a gap of seven months, on the back of a softening dollar, while simultaneously infusing funds via open market operations (OMOs) to counter the resulting liquidity drain.

Data from the central bank showed that the net short dollar position in the RBI’s forward book (up to one year) stood at $64.2 billion at the end of March. Including swaps with over one year of maturity, the book stood at $84.3 billion, down from $88.75 billion in February.

RBI was likely allowing the short positions to mature while sterilising the resulting liquidity impact through OMOs. This, they suggested, explains why the central bank continues to conduct OMOs despite surplus liquidity—ensuring consistency with its accommodative stance aimed at maintaining ample liquidity in the banking system. Market participants said thewas likely allowing the short positions to mature while sterilising the resulting liquidity impact through OMOs. This, they suggested, explains why the central bank continues to conduct OMOs despite surplus liquidity—ensuring consistency with its accommodative stance aimed at maintaining ample liquidity in the banking system.

"The majority of the positions were in short-term tenors—mostly one-month, two-month, and three-month durations. When these positions mature, they need to either be rolled over or squared off. Since these are short dollar positions, they effectively drain liquidity from the system, so to counteract this, the RBI has been consistently conducting OMOs," said Hitesh Jain, Strategist, Institutional Equities Research at Yes Securities India Ltd.

"The RBI is likely allowing the book to mature while simultaneously sterilising the liquidity impact through OMOs. This is why—even when liquidity is in surplus—the RBI is still conducting OMOs, aligning with its accommodative stance to maintain surplus liquidity in the banking system," Jain added.

Market participants also noted that instead of rolling over its short positions, the RBI has allowed the swaps to mature while continuing to buy dollars in the spot market. This approach is seen as a way to manage short positions and build reserves simultaneously.

Also Read

India’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $688 billion as of the week ending 25 April, $17 billion short of the $705 billion peak recorded in the last week of September 2024.

With the overall dollar index in decline, downward pressure on the rupee has eased, according to market sources. Given the rupee’s relative stability, the focus has shifted to strengthening reserves.

“The dollar index is declining, the rupee is quite stable with an appreciation bias, so the RBI has been buying dollars in the spot market, which is reflected in the reserves. They are also allowing the swaps to mature and infusing liquidity to avoid tightening,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

The rupee appreciated by 2.35 per cent in March. By the end of March, the RBI had conducted OMO auctions worth ₹2.5 trillion in the current calendar year.

Additionally, the local currency continues to strengthen against the greenback, with a 4.38 per cent appreciation since hitting a record low of 87.95 per dollar on 10 February.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 29 paise against the dollar to settle at 84.26. On Friday, it had closed at 84.55. Amid expectations of further declines in crude oil prices and strengthening of its Asian peers, the rupee briefly touched 84.13 during the day.

“Crude is seen falling further and the dollar is consistently declining, which is leading to the strengthening of all emerging market currencies,” said Anshul Chandak, Head of Treasury at RBL Bank.

The rupee has appreciated by 1.44 per cent in the current financial year so far, and by 1.61 per cent in the current calendar year.