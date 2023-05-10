Home / Finance / News / Bajaj Finance hikes FD rates by up to 40 bps, duration 36-60 months

Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, on Wednesday increased its fixed deposit (FD) rates by up to 40 basis points.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Following the hike, 44 months special tenure for senior citizens will invite an interest rate of 8.60 per cent per annum.

The new rates are revised higher by 40 basis points on deposits with maturities ranging from 36 months to 60 months, it said.

Depositors below 60 years can earn up to 8.05 per cent per annum, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.30 per cent per annum, it said.

The revised rates on Bajaj Finance FDs shall be applicable on fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits of up to Rs 5 crore, it said.

Topics :Bajaj FinanceFixed deposits

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

