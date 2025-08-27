Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, August 27?

Bank Holiday Today in August 2025: In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions will be closed today in certain parts of India as we begin the 10-day celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, on Wednesday, August 27.

In addition to the required weekly days off on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets bank holidays in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

These holidays include RTGS holidays as well as various regional and national holidays. The RBI calendar for 2025 shows that there will be 15 bank holidays in August of that year.

Bank holiday today: Region-Wise List (Ganesh Chaturthi 2025) Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be closed on August 27, 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day Hindu holiday commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha. Other banks across the nation will carry on with business as usual. ALSO READ: Happy Onam 2025: 30+ wishes and greetings to share with loved ones According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi, which is devoted to Lord Ganesh, the god of knowledge, wealth, and good fortune, would start on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and end on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with Ganesh Visarjan.

Next bank holiday 2025 in August For the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai, an agricultural festival primarily observed by the people of Western Odisha in India to welcome the fresh rice of the season, banks in Odisha and Goa will be closed on Thursday, August 28. In order to commemorate these celebrations, banks in Odisha and Goa will be closed for two days in a row, including Wednesday and Thursday. ALSO READ: Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? In many places, banks are usually closed for regional, national, and religious holidays. Aside from the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, they are also closed on weekends. According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issue of checks and promissory notes, bank holidays are listed in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) yearly holiday calendar. Transactions using these instruments are therefore prohibited on certain days.

Banking services in bank holidays 2025? It is crucial to note that crucial financial services would continue to be accessible via digital and self-service platforms even if bank branches in Gangtok, Sikkim, were to physically close: • For bill payment, balance inquiries, and money transfers, use mobile and online banking. • RTGS and NEFT services (based on operating windows) • Card Transactions and ATM Withdrawals • Demand drafts, chequebooks, and account-related services can all be requested online. • For uninterrupted service, customers are encouraged to use online banking and schedule in-branch visits around the holiday.