Home / Lifestyle / Happy Onam 2025: 30+ wishes and greetings to share with loved ones

Happy Onam 2025: 30+ wishes and greetings to share with loved ones

Onam is one of Kerala's most beloved festivals, marking the beginning of the Malayali New Year and the homecoming of the king Mahabali. In 2025, the celebration will occur from Aug 26 to Sept 5

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Onam, Kerala’s grand harvest festival, is one of the state’s most significant celebrations. Observed with great enthusiasm during the Malayalam month of Chingam, the 10-day festival is marked by traditions, feasts, and cultural festivities.
 
The Onam celebrations will take place this year from August 26 to September 5, 2025. The festival also commemorates the return of King Mahabali, the kind ruler who is known for providing his subjects with wealth and joy. 
 
Onam honours the unwavering spirit of unity and the state's rich cultural legacy. With its lavish Onasadya feast, elaborate pookalam flower decorations, and exhilarating vallam kali boat racing, the celebration embodies Kerala's ageless traditions while bringing people together. 
 
Take a look at these wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones on this joyous occasion.

Happy Onam 2025: Wishes and messages 

  1. Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with happiness, love, and peace. Happy Onam!

 

  • May the spirit of Onam be everywhere in whatever you do, think, and hope for in your life.

  • On this special occasion, I express my best wishes to you and your family. May the Lord bless you with happiness and prosperity in your life.

  • May this Onam bring happiness and prosperity to your home.

  • I wish this Onam, Lord Mahabali blesses you with happiness, love, and kindness.

  • I hope this Onam brings you good fortune and an abundance of joy. Happy Onam to you and your family.

  • May Lord Vamana shower you with good health, money, serenity, and happiness. Happy Onam.

  • May the festival of Onam mark the beginning of a colourful, healthy, and joyful life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Onam!

  • On the occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings to you and your family.

  • This Onam, may you get the strength and determination to achieve all of your goals. May Lord Vamana shower you with his blessings. Happy Onam.

  • May the colours and lights of Onam bring you happiness and joy. My sincere wishes for Onam. Happy Onam, from our family to yours.

  • It is a chance for people to reflect on the divine’s all-pervasive nature. Happy Onam to you and your family members.

  • From boat races to Onasadya feasts, may this Onam bring you an abundance of joy.

  • Here’s to honouring the beauty of traditions, the joy of being together, and the spirit of Onam.

  • Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Wishing everyone a happy Onam!

  • Life becomes a festival when happiness and culture come together. Onam conveys a message about both. Happy Onam.

  • This Onam, may you find peace, love, and happiness in every aspect of your life.

  • The air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s bright everywhere, and homes are decked with vivid decorations. I hope that the spirit of the celebration brings you happiness.

  • May serenity and happiness thrive in your life, just as the beautiful pookalam does in every Kerala household. Happy Onam.

  • Celebrate this Onam with joy, happiness, and togetherness.

  • “Onam isn’t just a festival, it’s a feeling of togetherness and unity."

  • “Onam is an occasion to celebrate life, highlight traditions and create beautiful memories".

  • “We celebrate Onam to celebrate a glorious past. We all yearn for a time when prosperity, joy and love coexisted, as King Mahabali did. But to realise this goal, we must put up creative and sustained effort."

  • “We have lost the true essence of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be those of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be filled with love and joy, and make life an everlasting Thiruvonam. Thus we can retrieve the lost Onam."

  • “Onam reminds us that the simplest things in life may bring the most delight."

  • “Onam is the celebration of Lord Mahabali’s homecoming. May you appreciate nature’s love and abundance by sharing it with your friends and family."

  • “The vibrant festival, Onam, celebrates Kerala’s rich culture and pays honour to its vivid heritage."

  • “Lord Mahabali’s story is a reminder that we can also achieve good things in life with our efforts. Don’t forget to work hard in life."

  • “Let us celebrate the harmony and energy of Onam with chenda music and the enticing aroma of sadhya."

  • “Onam is a festival that brings everyone together."

    First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

