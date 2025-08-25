Home / Finance / News / India Inc meeting capex need through own cash: SBI Chairman CS Setty

India Inc meeting capex need through own cash: SBI Chairman CS Setty

SBI Chairman CS Setty said India Inc is funding capex through cash reserves of Rs 13.5 trillion, leading to weak loan demand; IBA to seek RBI nod for bank financing of M&A deals

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI and C S Setty, Chairman, IBA & Chairman, SBI during a 'FIBAC 2025' - Charting New Frontiers two days annual banking conference in Mumbai on Monday 25th Aug, 2025 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI and C S Setty, Chairman, IBA & Chairman, SBI during a 'FIBAC 2025' - Charting New Frontiers two days annual banking conference in Mumbai on Monday 25th Aug, 2025 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Aug 25 2025
India Inc, sitting on cash balances of Rs 13.5 trillion, is meeting capital expenditure (capex) and brownfield expansion needs through internal resources, leading to ‘anaemic’ demand for bank loans, State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty said, noting that the slowdown in corporate credit is mainly due to lack of demand.
 
Speaking at the FICCI-IBA banking event on Monday, Setty said the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) will formally request the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow banks to finance mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of Indian corporates, starting with listed companies where deals are transparent and approved by shareholders.
 
“Of late, corporate funding has shifted towards capital markets and private credit. But there are long-term financial requirements, so banks will have to step up for the next wave of long-term capex, which is essential for India’s growth ambition,” Setty said.
 
He added, “Deleveraging has already taken place in the corporate sector, and companies now hold significant cash balances. Our internal estimates put cash availability at Rs 13.5 trillion, which means capex expansion or brownfield investments are largely being met through internal resources. While many corporates have strong capex plans, these may not fully translate into corporate credit, as they either have access to capital markets or robust internal funds.”
 
RBI data shows credit to industry grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared with 7.7 per cent in the fortnight ended June 27. In FY26 (till July), India Inc raised Rs 4 trillion through corporate bonds and over Rs 1 trillion from equity markets via block deals and qualified institutional placements (QIPs).
 
Several large banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Federal Bank, have noted corporates’ increasing preference for equity and debt markets, leading to slower corporate loan growth in Q1FY26.
 
“Most banks have witnessed one of the most anaemic corporate credit growths in recent times in Q1,” Setty said.
 
He noted that major overhangs in the banking sector, such as liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and project financing norms, are now behind them, and banks are well-positioned going forward.
 
“I don’t think it is about supporting corporate credit growth. It is not a supply issue. In my view, it is a demand issue. Hopefully, demand for corporate credit comes back soon,” he said, urging corporates to consider capacity expansion, which will be supported by both capital and debt markets.
 
Setty also said lenders, including SBI, must step up financing for start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as large corporates increasingly rely on capital markets and private credit for funding.
 
Another area of growth is MSME lending. “MSMEs are central to jobs and economic growth but have traditionally lacked access to formal bank credit. Enablers such as formalisation and digital trade have made lending to this segment safer and more scalable,” he said.
 
Highlighting risks, Setty said that while credit risk remains a core concern, banks are increasingly facing significant cyber risks in terms of customer protection.
 
“Today, if a customer shares an OTP or compromises credentials, we as bankers may not be held responsible. In many global jurisdictions, regulators have started talking about shared responsibility,” he said.
 
“It is important to handle this risk proactively. The large amount of operational risk from liability accounts has to be recognised, which was not as critical earlier. Today, opening a loan account seems safer than opening a deposit account. Mule accounts and wrong transactions are central to customer protection activities, and this risk has to be managed,” Setty emphasised.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

