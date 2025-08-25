One of the most anticipated Hindu festivals is 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth as well as the removal of barriers. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM and ganesh visarjan will be on September 6, 2025.
Every year, devotees nationwide unite to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great joy and excitement, paying homage to the god in a manner that has been done historically. Even though the primary goal of Ganesh Chaturthi is to invite Lord Ganesha into people's homes and communities, many people question why the celebration is observed for 10 days only. The secret lies in the meaning of these 10 days, both symbolically and in Hindu mythology and ceremonies.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 dateGanesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM and ganesh visarjan will be on September 6, 2025.
Why is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated for 10 days?
It is thought that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj popularized the 10-days Ganesh Chaturthi celebration during the Maratha era. In 1893, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, an independence warrior, revived the custom as a public gathering to foster unity during the British colonial era in India. The 10-day period, on the other hand, has its roots in Vedic customs and symbolic religious thought.
Hindu texts state that Lord Ganesha was adored by the gods and sages for ten days straight after his birth. Before returning to his heavenly home, this time represents the cycle of devotion, prayers, and festivities. Detachment is symbolized by the immersion (Visarjan) on the tenth day, which teaches that everything in life is temporary and must be returned to its source.
Also Read
Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi across India
The festivities of Ganesha statues in homes and communal pandals marks the beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. There are customs, prayers, and community gatherings for each of the 10 days. People celebrate not only religion but also art, music, and friendship through cultural performances and daily aarti.
Throughout the 10 days, families and communities have the chance to pause, reflect, and immerse themselves in their faith while sharing in the joy of others. For this reason, India worships the loving elephant-headed deity for 10 whole days every year before bidding him farewell and waiting for him to return.
Elaborate parades culminate with the immersion of idols in water on the final day, symbolizing Lord Ganesha's return to Mount Kailash. The 10-day celebrations seamlessly blend culture, tradition, and belief. On the 10th day, known as Anant Chaturdashi, the statue is immersed in water (Visarjan) to symbolize Ganesha's return to Mount Kailash.