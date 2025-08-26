SBI Card, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for seamless shopping

SBI Card, the country's largest pure-play credit card issuer, and e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of a co-branded credit card with a host of features.
The 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card' was launched in the presence SBI Chairman C S Setty and MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari, the card company said in a statement.
The Flipkart SBI Card has been designed with curated cashback benefits to offer a rewarding shopping experience for discerning customers on the majority of their purchases, it said.
The launch reflects SBI Card and Flipkart's ongoing efforts to empower shoppers with greater value, flexibility, and access to formal credit while enhancing their overall shopping journey, it said.
Customers can seamlessly apply for the credit card digitally via the Flipkart App, and SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com, it said.
With the Flipkart SBI Card, customers can earn 7.5 per cent cashback on spends made on Myntra, and 5 per cent cashback on spends made on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Cleartrip, it said.
Customers can utilise the rewarding value proposition to make purchases across a broad range of products and services across the Flipkart ecosystem, including mobiles, electronics, fashion, furniture, appliances, travel bookings, and more, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app