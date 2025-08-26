Home / Finance / News / SBI Card, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for seamless shopping

SBI Card, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for seamless shopping

Customers can seamlessly apply for the credit card digitally via the Flipkart App, and SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com, the SBI Card said in a statement

SBI Card
The 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card' was launched in the presence SBI Chairman C S Setty and MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari, the card company said in a statement.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
SBI Card, the country's largest pure-play credit card issuer, and e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of a co-branded credit card with a host of features.

The 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card' was launched in the presence SBI Chairman C S Setty and MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari, the card company said in a statement.

The Flipkart SBI Card has been designed with curated cashback benefits to offer a rewarding shopping experience for discerning customers on the majority of their purchases, it said.

The launch reflects SBI Card and Flipkart's ongoing efforts to empower shoppers with greater value, flexibility, and access to formal credit while enhancing their overall shopping journey, it said.

Customers can seamlessly apply for the credit card digitally via the Flipkart App, and SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com, it said.

With the Flipkart SBI Card, customers can earn 7.5 per cent cashback on spends made on Myntra, and 5 per cent cashback on spends made on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Cleartrip, it said.

Customers can utilise the rewarding value proposition to make purchases across a broad range of products and services across the Flipkart ecosystem, including mobiles, electronics, fashion, furniture, appliances, travel bookings, and more, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SBI CardsFlipkartfinancePersonal Finance

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

