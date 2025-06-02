June 2025 bank holidays: Keep your banking on track with these dates

As the month of June unfolds, bank customers across India should be aware of the upcoming holidays that could impact their banking plans. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed on five days in June, in addition to the usual weekends. However, it’s important to remember that bank holidays can differ based on local, religious, and national celebrations.
Key bank holidays in June 2025
Here are the major bank holidays in June 2025:
· June 6 (Friday) Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid): Banks closed in Kerala.
· June 7 (Saturday) Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha): Banks closed across India, except in Kerala, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.
· June 11 (Wednesday) Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa: Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
· June 27 (Friday) Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra): Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.
· June 30 (Monday) Remna Ni: Banks closed in Mizoram.
In addition to these, banks will observe regular closures on:
· Sundays: June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.
· Second and Fourth Saturdays: June 14 and 28.
Digital banking services remain operational
Even on days when physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access essential banking services through digital platforms. Services such as net banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and UPI transactions will function normally, unless there is scheduled maintenance.
Tips for customers
· Plan Ahead: If you need to visit a bank branch for any transactions, schedule your visit around these holidays to avoid inconvenience.
· Use Digital Channels: For routine transactions like fund transfers, bill payments, or checking account balances, utilise digital banking services.
· Stay Informed: Check with your local bank branch or refer to the RBI's official holiday calendar for state-specific information