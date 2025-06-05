Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Holiday on June 7 for Bakrid: What's open and closed across India?

National Holiday on June 7 for Bakrid: What's open and closed across India?

Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, is expected to be observed on June 7, 2025, in India. Due to this festival, school, collges, public offices are likely to remain closed. Here's what's open and what's closed

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Bank National Holiday 7th June: Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Eid ul-Zuha, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated with devotion and unity across the world. 
 
In 2025, the festival is expected to be observed on Saturday, June 7, in India, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. However, some closures will begin on Friday, June 6, making it crucial for citizens to be aware of what remains open and what is closed for the holiday.

Are banks closed on June 6 and 7, 2025?

On Friday, June 6, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will remain closed in observance of Bakrid.
 
 
Banks across most parts of India will remain shut on Saturday June 7, 2025. However, branches in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open, as June 7 falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a regular working day in those regions. 

Will the Indian stock market remain open or Close?

Yes, as per the holiday calendar of NSE and BSE, the stock market will be operational on both June 6 and June 7, 2025. Bakrid will not affect trading activity, and normal market hours will be followed as per the official holiday calendar.

Are government offices closed on Eid-Al-Adha?

Most government offices across India are expected to remain closed on Saturday, June 7, marking it as a gazetted holiday for Eid al-Adha. The final confirmation of the holiday will depend on the moon sighting. In Delhi, any adjustments in the holiday schedule for Eid-related festivals will be issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in coordination with the Delhi government.
 
Outside Delhi, the responsibility of confirming and possibly altering holiday dates lies with the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in state capitals, based on state-level decisions.

Will schools and colleges be closed?

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, are scheduled to remain closed on Saturday, June 7, in celebration of Eid al-Adha. The final announcement may vary depending on regional calendars and the sighting of the moon. 

Will online services remain available on a bank holiday?

Even on bank holidays, online banking services remain fully functional across the country. Customers can continue to manage their finances conveniently through internet and mobile banking platforms.
 
People can make fund transfers via NEFT and RTGS, place requests for chequebooks or demand drafts, and access services related to credit, debit, and ATM cards without interruption. Additionally, essential features like account management, setting up standing instructions, and even applying for bank lockers can be accessed online during bank holidays.

