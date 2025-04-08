Bank of Maharashtra's credit growth surpasses total deposit growth

The state-owned lender, Bank of Maharashtra, on Tuesday reported a rise of 13.45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3.07 trillion in its total deposits for the year ended March 31, 2025. On a sequential basis, total deposits rose by 10.1 per cent.

The lender’s total advances grew by 17.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.4 trillion, while on a quarterly basis, advances were up by 5 per cent. The bank’s total business expanded by 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.5 trillion as of March 31.

The Current Account and Saving Account (CASA) for the quarter inched up by 14.6 per cent on a yearly basis and 19 per cent from Q3FY25 to Rs 1.63 trillion. The CASA ratio stood at 53.3 per cent, up from 52.7 per cent last year and 49.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

The bank's credit-deposit (CD) ratio increased to 78.14 per cent from 75.22 per cent in the same quarter last year. However, on a quarterly basis, the CD ratio fell from 81.95 per cent.

The government of India is planning to sell its stake in Bank of Maharashtra, bringing its holding below 75 per cent. Presently, the government owns a 79.6 per cent stake in Bank of Maharashtra.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra closed 3.62 per cent higher at Rs 45.20 apiece, rebounding from its 52-week low of Rs 42.