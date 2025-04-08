Bandhan Bank launches Elite Plus; Bank of Baroda unveils new term deposit

Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it has launched the Elite Plus Savings Account, targeting high net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The savings account will allow customers to deposit unlimited cash each month, with free RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS transactions. The account will carry enhanced debit card insurance coverage and personal accident cover of up to Rs 15 lakh.

Separately, state-owned Bank of Baroda has launched a new retail term deposit scheme — the bob Square Drive Deposit Scheme — offering an interest rate of 7.15 per cent per annum, with 50 basis points more for senior citizens, for a 444-day tenor.

Additionally, a 7.75 per cent interest rate will be offered to super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above), and up to 7.80 per cent per annum on non-callable deposits. The scheme is effective April 7 and is applicable on retail term deposits below Rs 3 crore.