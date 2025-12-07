Home / Finance / News / Banks cut loan rates for retail segments after RBI's 25-bps repo cut

Lending rates linked to external benchmarks drop from Dec 6, offering relief to home, vehicle, and personal loan borrowers

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Following the 25 basis-point repo rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, banks have cut their external benchmark-linked loan rates for retail segments by equal magnitude. The new rate came into effect from Dec 6. 
   
 

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

