Home / Finance / News / Banks' lending rate hit 46-month high in Jan; for fresh deposits in Aug

Banks' lending rate hit 46-month high in Jan; for fresh deposits in Aug

The weighted average lending rate by scheduled commercial banks on fresh loans increased to 9.45 per cent in January 2024 compared to 9.32 per cent in December 2023

Representational image
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Banks are charging more for their loans than at any time since early 2020.

The weighted average lending rates on outstanding rupee loans scheduled commercial banks was 9.83 per cent in January 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India data. The figure covers all loans with differing rates and yet to be paid back. It is the highest since March 2020 when it was 9.92 per cent, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (chart 1).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The weighted average lending rate by scheduled commercial banks on fresh loans increased to 9.45 per cent in January 2024 compared to 9.32 per cent in December 2023. This is close to the October 2023 peak of 9.5 per cent, the highest rate charged on fresh loans in recent months. Private sector banks’ average lending rate for fresh loans came in at 10.28 per cent in January 2024, compared to 10.2 per cent in the month before. Foreign banks charged 9.72 per cent. Public sector banks charged 8.63 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee, whose decision shapes how banks lend money and accept deposits, has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since early 2023.  

The weighted average domestic term deposit rates on all outstanding deposits was 6.85 per cent at all scheduled commercial banks. This is an indicator of the interest rate that banks pay on money deposited with them. It is the highest since August 2019 (chart 2).


The rate on fresh deposits declined to 6.43 per cent in January 2024 from 6.49 per cent in December 2023. Private banks increased rates on fresh deposits to 5.94 per cent in January, compared to 5.87 per cent in the previous month. Foreign banks offered 6.42 per cent while those owned by the government offered 6.78 per cent.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC today: When, where to watch address of Guv Das and what to expect

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

Govt exempts certain payments to units in IFSC from TDS starting April 1

UPI can now be used to make payments to Nepalese merchants, says NPCI

Macrotech Developers raises Rs 3,300 crore capital through QIP route

Moody's revises India's GPD growth forecast to around 8% for FY24

FPI count at GIFT City doubles in last four months, shows NSDL data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lending RateBanksIndian banking sectorloan ratesBank loans

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story