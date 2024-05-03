Home / Finance / News / Banks' loans rose 19% in two weeks to April 19, deposits up 13%: RBI data

Banks' loans rose 19% in two weeks to April 19, deposits up 13%: RBI data

Outstanding loans fell Rs 98,700 crore ($11.84 billion) to Rs 16,400,000 crore in the two weeks to April 19

Bank deposits fell 2.51 trillion rupees to 207.49 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 19.
Reuters May 3
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian banks' loans rose 19% in the two weeks to April 19 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.3%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell Rs 98,700 crore ($11.84 billion) to Rs 16,400,000 crore in the two weeks to April 19.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Non-food credit fell Rs 95,600 crore to 164.76 trillion rupees, while food credit fell Rs 3,118 crore to Rs 18,090 crore.

Bank deposits fell Rs 251,000 crore to Rs 20,749,000 crore in the two weeks to April 19.

Also Read

Fixed deposit rates in April 2024: Why it's prime time for FD investments

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

Which banks or financial institutes offer the best FD rates? Take a look

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

Bajaj Finance hikes fixed deposit rates for most tenures by up to 60 bps

Dollar swap option returns to India after RBI rule change for lenders

RBI allows standalone primary dealers to borrow in foreign currency

Rupee rises 9 paise to 83.37 against US dollar during early trade

Indian rupee to keep in a tight range amid RBI intervention: Report

RBI lifts curb on Bajaj Finance's lending products 'eCOM', 'Insta EMI Card'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BanksDeposit

First Published: May 03 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story