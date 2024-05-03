Banks' loans rose 19% in two weeks to April 19, deposits up 13%: RBI data

Indian banks' loans rose 19% in the two weeks to April 19 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.3%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell Rs 98,700 crore ($11.84 billion) to Rs 16,400,000 crore in the two weeks to April 19.

Non-food credit fell Rs 95,600 crore to 164.76 trillion rupees, while food credit fell Rs 3,118 crore to Rs 18,090 crore.

Bank deposits fell Rs 251,000 crore to Rs 20,749,000 crore in the two weeks to April 19.