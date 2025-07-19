Home / Finance / News / Banks must boost cyber resilience amid rising threats: DFS Secretary

Banks must boost cyber resilience amid rising threats: DFS Secretary

Speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of the 'Code Against Malware' hackathon at PNB headquarters here, Nagaruaju highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity in the banking sector

Cyber security, IT, Technology, Computer, Cyber Crime, Online Fraud
Such initiatives align with the national goal of building resilience against emerging digital threats, he said. | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Saturday cautioned banks to bolster their defences against the growing menace of cyber threats.

Speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of the 'Code Against Malware' hackathon at PNB headquarters here, Nagaruaju highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity in the banking sector.

Such initiatives align with the national goal of building resilience against emerging digital threats, he said.

Launched in December 2024, the 'Code Against Malware' hackathon invited student teams from IIT Kanpur and other premier institutions to develop endpoint security solutions to detect ransomware, using behavioural analysis, artificial intelligence, and heuristic techniques.

The hackathon was conducted in collaboration with the IIT Kanpur, under the guidance of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), with the objective of fostering innovation in cybersecurity and engaging India's young technical talent.

PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra, in his remarks, underscored the institution's commitment to driving innovation, strengthening cyber defences, and promoting collaboration between industry and academia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Firstsource signs pact to acquire UK-based Pastdue Credit Solutions

IFC announces equity investment of $20 million in Transvolt Mobility

Premium

₹25K cr SBI QIP draws bids worth ₹1 trn; LIC, domestic MFs lead charge

Rupee drops to three-week low as dollar strengthens, FPIs limit fall

SBI eyes ₹25,000 crore via record QIP, sets floor at 2.5% discount

Topics :DFS GSTprivate sector bankspublic sector bank

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story