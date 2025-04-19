Banks to ensure liquidity measures transmitted to broader market: RBI Guv

Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra has asked banks to ensure that the central bank’s liquidity measures are transmitted to the broader market, while raising concerns over asymmetric rates across different market segments.

Stating that the dwindling liquidity in the call money market requires attention—as the call rate is the operating target for monetary policy—Malhotra said the market is also critical to the robustness of the Mumbai Interbank Offered Rate (Mibor), the benchmark for the interest rate derivative market.

“Also of concern are the asymmetries which arise on occasions between different money market rates—the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India provides liquidity, the call money rate, the market repo rate and the TREPS rate. This calls for more proactive functioning by banks—the entities with sole access to the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity facilities, the call money market and the repo markets—to ensure that the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity measures are promptly and seamlessly transmitted to the broader market,” Malhotra said in a speech at the FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday. The speech was posted on the Reserve Bank of India website today.

The average daily volumes in the overnight money markets surged 80 per cent from about Rs 3 trillion in 2020 to over Rs 5.4 trillion in 2024.

He also called on banks and primary dealers to play more active roles in improving liquidity and pricing for participants such as cooperative banks, pension funds and provident funds with smaller deal sizes. Referring to the Reserve Bank of India’s Retail Direct Scheme—a one-stop solution to facilitate investment in government securities by individual investors, launched in November 2021—he said it is imperative to ensure that sufficient secondary market liquidity is available to such investors to participate at reasonable prices.

He also highlighted the low turnover ratio—measured as the annual turnover to outstanding stock of securities—of dated government securities, which has remained modest at just over one.

“Liquidity continues to remain concentrated in a few securities, thinning out for longer maturities,” he said, adding that secondary market trading is dominated by banks and primary dealers, while many large institutional investors remain “buy and hold” investors.

Of the over 3,000 institutional investors in government securities, the top ten participants contributed a third of the overall turnover during 2024, he pointed out.

Malhotra also noted that non-resident participation has increased in the government securities market, especially after the inclusion in global bond indices.

Foreign investors now hold 3.2 per cent of government securities compared to 1.7 per cent in August 2023, ahead of the first announcement of the inclusion. Non-resident participation in derivative markets has also been growing.

Recalling that banks were permitted to deal in foreign exchange beyond onshore market hours in January 2020, he said the Reserve Bank of India has observed that banks transact both prior to and after onshore market hours, though the volumes are not significant.

“Such trading, however, is largely confined to the period immediately before and after domestic foreign exchange market hours, suggesting that we are still some distance away from a true 24x5 market,” Malhotra said.

The average daily turnover in the foreign exchange market almost doubled from $32 billion in 2020 to $60 billion in 2024. In the non-deliverable forward segment, domestic banks have recently reported daily volumes of about $7 billion, compared to negligible volumes on June 1, 2020, when such trading was first permitted.

Commenting on the lukewarm response to the FX-Retail platform, Malhotra said this is largely due to the reluctance of banks to offer the platform to their customers.

“Fair treatment of customers and transparency in foreign exchange pricing for the smaller and less sophisticated customers continues to engage our attention,” he said.