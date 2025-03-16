BFSI GCCs reach new heights in India with neo and mid-sized banks

Neo banks and mid-sized banks are establishing global capability centres (GCCs) in India, mirroring the expansion strategies of larger global counterparts with significant footprints. This trend is being seen as the next major wave in the country’s banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Neo banks exist solely online without any physical branches and operate independently or in partnership with traditional banks. Their market size is expected to grow to $395 billion in 2026, up from about $19 billion in 2018, according to PwC.

Such banks, spread across the US, UK, Australia, and Japan, are looking to tap the huge engineering talent base in the country and work in some high-value, cutting-edge technology and finance operations with far fewer people than what behemoths such as JP Morgan, HSBC, and Goldman Sachs need. Often, the number of people in these small banks is a tenth or even less than those of the larger peers.

Some of the prominent names that have set up or are likely to set up capability centres include First Citizens Bank, PNC Financial, and Fifth Third Bank from the US; Natixis, Credit Agricole, and Santander from France; UniCredit from Italy; and Revolut and Monzo from the UK, according to people with knowledge of the matter. “Not only is there a cost advantage but also the talent. The presence of large players also has a ripple effect on the vendor partner ecosystem,” says Nilesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive of Natixis Services, India. The French bank started operations in 2021 and currently has about 300 people involved in corporate investment banking, trade lifecycle, global market operations, customer onboarding, credit analysis, and risk management.

“Headcount is not the predominant measure of success anymore,” Iyer adds when asked if the bank will ever scale up to the size of HSBC, Wells Fargo, or Deutsche Bank in India. Simar Singh, partner and national sector leader, KPMG India, said BFSI GCCs in India started with a minimum of 10,000 people nearly two decades ago. They previously needed a solid business case and an established presence. The situation, however, has evolved and matured over time. “Banks are now able to set up what they need to do in a bite-sized manner. So if you want to solve one particular problem of the bank with 200-odd people, you can set up a GCC as such services are also available,” he said.

Another reason that has nudged these banks to set up an entity in India is the high levels of attrition that hit service providers just as the pandemic was ebbing. “Attrition at that time peaked at vendor levels, with many teams being hit with close to 70 per cent, which meant that a lot of talent and subject matter expert (SME) knowledge was lost. That is when these banks decided to bring a lot of their activities inside. They felt that they were not resilient enough and that it put the bank at risk when the providers were not able to service properly,” adds Singh.