Financial services adoption increases with more women participation

Around 40 per cent of women in India use Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) face authentication for withdrawing cash. More than six out of 10 women in the country aspire to become entrepreneurs offering financial and digital services, according to a report by PayNearby, a financial technology company.Demand for savings accounts among women grew 58 per cent as these customers demand structured financial products. These include goal-based savings accounts and flexible deposit options.The survey was conducted across 10,000 agents in the country, recording financial transactions of women consumers.