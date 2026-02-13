BHIM's UPI volumes grow five-fold, market share inches closer to 1%

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) has gradually moved up to become the sixth-largest UPI app on the real-time payments system’s leaderboard, overtaking major third-party apps such as Cred, Amazon Pay and WhatsApp.

The app processed 172.07 million Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 22,025.89 crore in January. In terms of volume, it recorded a five-fold growth from 33.88 million transactions in January 2025. The total transaction value in the same month was recorded at Rs 11,725.85 crore.

With this growth, BHIM is inching towards a 1 per cent market share on the UPI leaderboard, which was recorded at 0.8 per cent in January 2026, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) show.