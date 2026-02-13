Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Finance / News / BHIM's UPI volumes grow five-fold, market share inches closer to 1%

BHIM's UPI volumes grow five-fold, market share inches closer to 1%

Government-backed payments app processes 172 million UPI transactions in January, overtakes Cred and Amazon Pay on leaderboard

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 7:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) has gradually moved up to become the sixth-largest UPI app on the real-time payments system’s leaderboard, overtaking major third-party apps such as Cred, Amazon Pay and WhatsApp.
 
The app processed 172.07 million Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 22,025.89 crore in January. In terms of volume, it recorded a five-fold growth from 33.88 million transactions in January 2025. The total transaction value in the same month was recorded at Rs 11,725.85 crore.
 
With this growth, BHIM is inching towards a 1 per cent market share on the UPI leaderboard, which was recorded at 0.8 per cent in January 2026, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) show.
 
The fifth-largest app, super.money, recorded 298.41 million UPI transactions with a value of Rs 12,546.39 crore.
 
The top two players, PhonePe and Google Pay, control 79 per cent of monthly UPI volume.
 
BHIM’s growth comes over a year after NPCI incorporated BHIM as a wholly owned subsidiary, hiving it off into a new entity known as NPCI-BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL) in August 2024.
 
The move was intended to bring more focus to growing BHIM as a payments app.
 
In 2025, NBSL rolled out a new version of the app for its users.
 
To be sure, the deadline for implementing a market cap limit for third-party UPI apps is set for December 31, 2026. NPCI had initially proposed a 30 per cent cap on the volume of transactions that UPI apps can process in November 2020.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

PFRDA plans higher equity exposure, new asset classes to boost NPS returns

Banks need to achieve 60% CD ratio in rural, semi-urban branches: RBI draft

Premium

RBI's proposed mis-selling norms may hit credit life business of insurers

GIFT IFSC captures 65% of ECBs in FY26 on lower taxes, lighter rules

Govt conducts switch with RBI, moves FY27 maturities to 2040 bond

Topics :BHIMUPI transactionsPhonePeGoogle Pay

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story