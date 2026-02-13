PFRDA plans higher equity exposure, new asset classes to boost NPS returns

As equity exposure rises, corporate bond holdings have eased marginally, while the share of government securities has remained broadly stable. The rebalancing comes amid expectations of softer government bond yields over the long term, prompting the regulator to explore new asset classes to preserve return profiles.

“If you look at the share of G-secs compared to last year, it is about the same. Equity has gone up a bit, and corporate bonds have come down slightly. Since we have allowed equity to rise from 15 per cent to 25 per cent for the largest scheme, which is the government composite scheme,” Ramann said, adding that equity has gone up to about 19 per cent. “Therefore, I think corporate bonds has as a group come down a little bit,” said Ramann.