RBI's proposed mis-selling norms may hit credit life business of insurers

Among other measures, the RBI has proposed banning incentives paid by insurance companies to bank staff for selling their products and services. Additionally, the banking regulator has stated that banks must ensure that both in-house and third-party products are sold only with the customer’s explicit consent. It has also clarified that consent for multiple products or purposes cannot be clubbed together and must be obtained separately for each product or service.

“The proposed guidelines have customers’ interest at their core as they will curb mis-selling. They will reduce push-based selling. Most banks and insurers have taken steps to reduce mis-selling and these guidelines will set the direction for their ongoing efforts. Now, banks cannot bundle products without proper customer understanding; the processes will be separate and more transparent. There will be a short-term impact for the companies. However, by and large there will not be much adverse impact; it is a step in the right direction,” said Aniruddha Marathe, MD and partner, BCG.