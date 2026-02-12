RBI's proposed mis-selling norms may hit credit life business of insurers

RBI, this week, released draft regulations on “Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities”, wherein, among other things, it said banks cannot bundle the sale of any third-party product with any of their own products.
In circumstances where the sale of the bank’s own product is contingent on the purchase of a third-party product, the customer has to be provided the option to purchase the same from any other company/agent and cannot be forced to purchase it through the third-party product/service provider with whom the bank has entered into an agreement.
According to industry insiders, most major banks already follow these practices. The new regulations are expected to curb instances where such practices are not implemented comprehensively.