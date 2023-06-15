Home / Finance / News / Binance launches AMP Summer Internship to develop talent in blockchain tech

Binance will provide the interns the opportunity to interact with company executives and managers along with other professionals in the industry

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Wednesday announced the launch of its inaugural AMP summer internship program. The internship program aims to foster talent and drive innovation in the Web3 industry, the company said.
The summer internship will last for 10 weeks and provide “cross-functional learning opportunities for interns to rotate across different teams, including marketing, customer service, and Binance Academy”, the company said.  Experienced project leads will mentor the interns and guide them during the program.  Training elements such as” Communications with Impact, Culture Intelligence, and Effective Feedback” will be included in the Amp internship program.

"As leaders in the web 3.0 world, we have a crucial role in fostering and developing the talent needed for our industry's ongoing success," Yi He, co-founder, and chief marketing officer, Binance said. "Our Advanced Management Program is a unique, thoughtfully crafted initiative aimed at discovering outstanding young individuals who have a passion for web3 and equipping them with vital skills and experiences to thrive in this fast-paced sector. We are excited to provide this hands-on experience, nurturing future talents and driving our industry forward."
Over 8,000 applications from across the world were received. 23 candidates were selected to participate in the internship program after an exhaustive process that included tests, case study assessments, and interviews. Interns could be offered a permanent position at Binance or a place at the Graduate Leadership Program in 2024 at the end of the program, the company added.

In addition to this, Binance will provide the interns the opportunity to interact with company executives and managers along with other professionals in the industry.  Participants will submit a project to the top executives after the completion of the program to “maximise their learning and growth”, the company said.
“I was inspired to apply for this internship not only because of Binance’s reputation as a leading global cryptocurrency exchange but also by CZ’s leadership in revolutionizing the workplace to create a high-efficiency environment,” Markus Bergvinson, one of the selected interns said.  He is a student at Rotman Commerce, University of Toronto.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

