Binance launches AMP Summer Internship to develop talent in blockchain tech



The summer internship will last for 10 weeks and provide “cross-functional learning opportunities for interns to rotate across different teams, including marketing, customer service, and Binance Academy”, the company said. Experienced project leads will mentor the interns and guide them during the program. Training elements such as” Communications with Impact, Culture Intelligence, and Effective Feedback” will be included in the Amp internship program. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Wednesday announced the launch of its inaugural AMP summer internship program. The internship program aims to foster talent and drive innovation in the Web3 industry, the company said.



Over 8,000 applications from across the world were received. 23 candidates were selected to participate in the internship program after an exhaustive process that included tests, case study assessments, and interviews. Interns could be offered a permanent position at Binance or a place at the Graduate Leadership Program in 2024 at the end of the program, the company added. "As leaders in the web 3.0 world, we have a crucial role in fostering and developing the talent needed for our industry's ongoing success," Yi He, co-founder, and chief marketing officer, Binance said. "Our Advanced Management Program is a unique, thoughtfully crafted initiative aimed at discovering outstanding young individuals who have a passion for web3 and equipping them with vital skills and experiences to thrive in this fast-paced sector. We are excited to provide this hands-on experience, nurturing future talents and driving our industry forward."