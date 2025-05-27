CBDT extends ITR filing deadline to September 15 amid major changes

In a significant relief to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26 from 31 July to 15 September 2025. The decision follows substantial structural and content revisions in the notified ITR forms, which incorporate provisions and new reporting requirements introduced by the Finance Act 2024.

“In view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of Income Tax Return (ITR) utilities for Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing returns,” CBDT said.

ALSO READ: IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sells 5.72% stake for ₹11,564 crore In a press statement issued on Monday, the CBDT also acknowledged that credits from Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) statements, due for filing by 31 May, will only begin reflecting in early June, thus limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension.

ITR-1 now includes an option to report long-term capital gains (LTCG) up to ₹1.25 lakh. ITRs 2, 3, 5, and 6 require significantly more detailed disclosures under the Capital Gains schedule, with specific reporting for transactions occurring before and after 23 July 2024, owing to different tax implications following changes in tax law.

“This extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process,” the CBDT added.

Also Read

Tax experts welcomed the move, calling it a practical step to ease taxpayer compliance amid evolving requirements.

“The ITR forms notified for FY 2024–25 incorporate enhanced reporting requirements, such as bifurcation of capital gains before and after 23 July 2024, following rationalisation measures in the Finance Act,” said Sonu Iyer, Partner and National Leader, People Advisory Services – Tax, EY India. “Given these updates, it is a welcome move to extend the deadline, providing taxpayers with adequate time to comply,” Iyer added.

Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, said: “Every year, TDS/TCS credits are reflected only by mid-June, leaving taxpayers with just about six weeks for compliance. Extending the deadline to 15 September alleviates this hardship.” Jalan also urged the government to consider a permanent extension of the due date to 31 August under the proposed Income Tax Bill 2025, expected to come into effect from 1 April 2026.

While the extension offers much-needed relief to salaried individuals and small businesses not subject to audit, experts cautioned that the press release is silent on whether the due date for tax payment has also been extended, and whether interest under Section 234A would apply.

“In the absence of clarification, there is a possibility that interest under Section 234A may apply if there is a tax liability and the return is filed after 31 July without full payment. To avoid this, taxpayers should pay any self-assessment tax by 31 July,” advised Gaurav Makhijani, Associate Partner at Rödl & Partner. Timely payment would also help avoid interest under Section 234B for shortfalls in advance tax, he said.