IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sells 5.72% stake for ₹11,564 crore

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of India’s largest airline InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), on Tuesday divested 5.72 per cent stake in the low-cost carrier.
Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust sold a total of 22.1 million shares at Rs 5,232.5 apiece to mop up Rs 11,564 crore, making it one of the largest-ever block deals in the domestic market.
Gangwal’s had initially intended to sell only 13.2 million shares but upsized the offer given the strong demand, said sources.
The names of the buyers were not disclosed by the stock exchanges. However, sources said it was a mix of domestic mutual funds and long-only foreign funds.
Shares of IndiGo fell nearly 2 per cent to end at Rs 5,313. Before the share sale, Gangwal held about 13.5 per stake in IndiGo.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan were the investment bankers who managed the share sale.
Shares of IndiGo have rallied 16.7 per cent year to date, outperforming the Nifty which has gained 5 per cent. The gains have been underpinned by strong earnings growth. Currently, shares of IndiGo trade at nearly 24 times its estimated 12-month forward earnings.
“If oil prices remain at $65/bbl, it could lead to PBT being higher by 40% (assuming no changes to yields). This could offset the negative PBT impact from: 1) lower domestic traffic: -15%, 2) longer international flights: -7%, and 3) a scenario where 50% of code-share revenues (2.5% of total) get impacted: -20%,” said JP Morgan in a recent note.
According to consensus Bloomberg estimates, IndiGo’s stock price is expected to climb to Rs 5,936.5 over the next 12 months. A total of 19 analysts have a ‘buy’ call on the stock and 2 have a ‘sell’ call.
Over the past few years, Rakesh Gangwal and his related entities have gradually reduced their stake in IndiGo through multiple block deals.
In August last year, Gangwal and his family trust sold a 5.83 per cent stake for about Rs 10,500 crore. Earlier that March, he offloaded another 6 per cent for Rs 6,786 crore. In 2023, his wife Shobha Gangwal sold a 3 per cent stake in August for Rs 2,802 crore, and in February, the family had sold a 4 per cent stake for Rs 2,900 crore. A 2.8 per cent stake had also been sold in September 2022 for around Rs 2,000 crore.
Gangwal had resigned from IndiGo’s board on February 18, 2022, declaring he would gradually exit his holding over five years.