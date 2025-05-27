FM Sitharaman signals policy support to fintech sector with Pine Labs visit

In a signal that the government wants to understand the issues faced by fintechs and help them grow, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday visited the office of digital fintech company Pine Labs in Noida and interacted with employees. The FM highlighted that the government wants every state to accelerate efforts on digitisation.

Sources in the government said the FM is likely to visit more fintech companies and global capability centres (GCCs) in different cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The feedback being gathered is expected to feed into the next set of big-ticket reforms and the Union Budget for the next financial year, sources said.

“We want every state to speed up on digitisation. We are also helping them in expediting it. While giving the 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure, we underline that we will incentivise states who digitise their records at the earliest. So, we want digitisation to happen sooner and in every sector,” Sitharaman said.

She added that there was momentum on the ground towards digitisation but it needs to continue being raised to higher levels. Sources in the finance ministry said the government wants to develop supportive policies for the fintech sector going forward.

ALSO READ: Demand and margin gains to power M&CV company Ashok Leyland's stock The government also aims to help the fintech industry take India’s innovative solutions overseas to other economies.

Also Read

Responding to a question on comparing the Indian economy to a woman, Sitharaman said there is no struggle unless she chooses to have one for herself. “She needs a lot of support, no doubt. She is just touching 30—a highly productive age where a certain level of maturity sets in but can be at a threshold where some insecurity can come in. But nothing to worry. India has given scope to education. There is no country where women have the freedom that they have here.”

Citing the example of Operation Sindoor, the FM said India acted as a determined woman who would not allow her citizens to suffer.

A post by Sitharaman’s office on the social media platform X highlighted how the FM acknowledged the contribution made by fintech firms towards expanding the country’s digital public infrastructure and enabling seamless, secure and inclusive financial services for merchants and MSMEs.

In one of the posts, the FM’s office highlighted her interaction with Kuldeep Chauhan, a mobile retailer from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, and how he had seen remarkable growth in his business due to the widespread adoption of digital payments across the country.

Another post by Amrish Rau, Chief Executive Officer of Pine Labs, said: “Today was an exciting and unbelievable day. We got an opportunity to host our Hon. Finance Minister @nsitharaman to explore & understand ideas in fintech! It was a full house and our FM was completely immersed in her interactions and tech discussions!”

Building the digital public infrastructure (DPI) has been high on the government’s agenda to accelerate financial inclusion.

An earlier report on DPI by India’s G20 task force had said that digital public infrastructure should be universally applicable, but nations should be able to use plug-and-play models to preserve their sovereignty and data ownership.

The report, finalised during India’s G20 presidency, cited examples such as API Setu and the open APIs (application programming interfaces) published by India’s Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

In February 2024, heads of fintech firms including Pine Labs were invited by the finance minister to discuss ongoing regulatory issues in the fintech sector.