CBDT extends due date for FY25 tax audit report filing to October 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday announced the extension for filing various audit reports for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from September 30 to October 31.

"The board has received representations from various professional associations, including Chartered Accountant bodies, highlighting certain difficulties being faced by taxpayers and practitioners in timely completion of audit report. The reasons cited in these representations include disruptions caused by floods and natural calamities in certain parts of the country, which have impeded normal business and professional activity. This matter has also come up before High Courts," the tax authority said.

This also comes a day after the Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur bench passed an an interim order directing the CBDT to extend the last date for filing tax audit reports to October 31.