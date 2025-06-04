Banks may hold back on fresh loans to Vodafone Idea as AGR clouds linger

Public sector lenders are unwilling to give fresh loans to the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (Vi) after the Supreme Court (SC) last month dismissed a plea by telecommunications (telecom) companies seeking a waiver on pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, three senior bank executives said.

“We have not engaged with the government on this matter and currently have no plans to do so. There are no intentions at this time to give any relaxations on the pending dues of Vi or provide any fresh loans to the company,” said a senior bank executive.

Vi Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra, during an after-earnings call with analysts on Monday, said that the telecom company is in talks with banks to obtain debt financing for its long-term growth plans. He also added that the banks would require clarity regarding the company’s outstanding dues to the government before committing to provide loans. The company board has approved a fundraise amounting to ₹20,000 crore in one or more tranches.

In May, the SC had dismissed petitions by telecom companies Vi and Bharti Airtel seeking a waiver on paying interest, penalty, and interest on penalty components as part of their long-standing AGR dues. ALSO READ: RVNL, Vodafone Idea see huge long build-up; ABFRL open bets jump over 100% “We will see how the government will look at the issue of AGR dues,” said another senior banking executive. In an interview with Business Standard, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that Vi has been in conversation with the government for a long period. “We have converted ₹36,000 crore of our dues into equity. We are now at 49 per cent holding in Vi, and we do not intend to increase that equity,” he said.