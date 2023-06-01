Home / Finance / News / Citi India, ISDM launch CIFSI to enhance research on innovative financing

Citi India, ISDM launch CIFSI to enhance research on innovative financing

Citi India and Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) announced the launch of the Centre for Innovative Finance and Social Impact (CIFSI) to enhance research on innovative financing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Citi India, ISDM launch CIFSI to enhance research on innovative financing

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Citi India and Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) on Thursday announced the launch of the Centre for Innovative Finance and Social Impact (CIFSI) to enhance research on innovative financing.

The centre in the national capital will help in raising dialogue among public and private stakeholders to tackle developmental challenges, a joint statement said.

The centre and its objectives resonate with Citi's commitment to seed innovation in financing tools that aid and accelerate social impact in crucial areas such as climate and poverty, Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar said.

The development community is utilising innovative financing tools, such as impact investing and social impact bonds, to draw funds towards programmes that are aimed at solving global challenges, such as alleviating poverty, improving living standards, and conserving the environment, it said.

CIFSI will serve as a platform for social purpose organisations, academia, research, and practitioners to identify and ensure access to social financing approaches for the future, it said.

Also Read

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

In a first, 13 Citi-Axis branches to co-locate till merger transition

Citi launches its branch in GIFT IFSC; to offer financing solutions

Citi, JICA announce co-finance loan to IndusInd Bank for agriculture sector

What Axis Bank's acquisition of its consumer biz means for Citi's customers

Liquidity surplus crosses Rs 1.75 trillion-mark on higher govt spending

Rising risk appetite may affect some Banks' credit profiles: Fitch

GST mop-up crosses Rs 1.5 trillion for third month in a row; up 12% in May

UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

I-T dept to keep open SFT returns filing portal for FY'23 for 'couple days'

Topics :Citi Bankfinance

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story