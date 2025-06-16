Home / Finance / News / Credit growth drops to 8.97% in May, lowest level in three years

Credit growth drops to 8.97% in May, lowest level in three years

Credit growth slows as banks tighten lending amid stress in microfinance and unsecured loans; deposit growth outpaces credit by 100 bps in May 30 fortnight

Over a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted persistent gap in deposit and credit growth in a meeting with CEOs of public and private sector banks, two state-run lenders — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of Maharas
Since July last year, credit growth has moderated from the high double-digit levels witnessed earlier in 2024. | Representative Picture
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Systemic credit growth has declined to the lowest in three years at 8.97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fortnight ended 30 May, owing to lenders becoming more cautious and prioritising asset quality over growth amid higher stress in the microfinance and unsecured segments. Meanwhile, deposit growth in the system at 9.9 per cent YoY has outpaced credit growth by 100 basis points (bps).
 
The last time credit growth in the system was below the 9 per cent level was in March 2022.
 
According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), total deposits in the banking system stood at ₹231.7 trillion, while total credit was at ₹182.8 trillion. During the fortnight ended 30 May, deposits increased by ₹2.84 trillion, whereas credit grew by ₹59,885 crore.
 
“The deceleration in credit growth has been sharp over the past one year, as lenders are prioritising asset quality amid higher delinquencies in unsecured retail and microfinance business while continuously tightening the underwriting standards,” said Motilal Oswal in a report.
 
“We currently estimate credit growth to remain modest at 11.5 per cent YoY for FY26, and recover thereafter to 13 per cent in FY27,” the report added.
 
Due to the slower pace of credit growth in the system, the outstanding loan–deposit ratio (LDR) has moderated to 78.9 per cent, while incremental LDR has also declined sharply to 72.7 per cent versus 98.8 per cent a year ago. 
 
Last year, during the same period, credit growth significantly outpaced deposit growth, with the credit–deposit growth gap at 700 bps. The high credit–deposit growth gap had pushed the LDR of the banking system higher—so much so that the RBI had expressed concern time and again and asked the system as a whole to bring it down.
 
Since July last year, credit growth has moderated from the high double-digit levels witnessed earlier in 2024. This slowdown has been largely driven by measures implemented by the RBI, including an increase in risk weights on bank lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and on unsecured loans such as personal loans and credit card borrowings.
 
Additionally, interest rates remained elevated until February this year, when the RBI’s rate-setting committee began its easing cycle. As a result, a major chunk of Indian corporates turned towards the overseas debt capital market, and better-rated corporates also tapped the domestic debt capital markets to borrow long and at cheaper rates than the banks were offering.
 
Since February, the RBI’s rate-setting panel has cut the repo rate by 100 bps—25 bps in February, 25 bps in April and 50 bps in June.
 
Industry insiders have suggested that the deeper rate cut in June will aid overall credit growth in the segment. However, it will take longer for corporate borrowing from traditional banks to pick up, as alternative sources of funding continue to remain attractive.
 
“We anticipate a 50 bps cut can reinvigorate the credit cycle. The cumulative reduction of 100 bps in the repo rate will transmit to both asset and liabilities,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI, had written in his note.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

State-run firms delay zero-coupon bond issues on weak investor demand

UPI to get faster from today; Daily caps on usage roll out from July 31

RBI seeks market views on aligning call money rate with policy repo

SBI reduces interest rates by up to 50 bps following RBI's rate cut

Rupee extends decline as oil prices soar; opens 10 paise lower at 86.18/$

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiacredit growth RBI repo rateBankingRBI

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story