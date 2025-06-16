Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI reduces interest rates by up to 50 bps following RBI's rate cut

SBI reduces interest rates by up to 50 bps following RBI's rate cut

With the latest round of reduction, the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of SBI would come down by 50 basis points to 7.75 per cent

SBI, State Bank Of India

The revised rates come into effect from June 15, 2025, according to updated rate information on SBI's website. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its lending rate by 50 basis points following the Reserve Bank's policy rate cut, making loans cheaper for both existing and new borrowers.

With the latest round of reduction, the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of SBI would come down by 50 basis points to 7.75 per cent.

It has also reduced the External Benchmark Based Lending Rate (EBLR) by similar basis points to 8.15 per cent from 8.65 per cent earlier.

The revised rates come into effect from June 15, 2025, according to updated rate information on SBI's website.

 

The rate reduction is in response to the June 6 RBI jumbo rate cut by 50 basis points to support growth, which hit a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in FY25.

The RBI's six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra and consisting of three external members, voted five to one to lower the benchmark repurchase or repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

It also cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points to 3 per cent, adding Rs 2.5 lakh crore to already surplus liquidity in the banking system by December this year.

Following the RBI action, most of the banks have slashed lending rate remaining will follow suit soon.

Besides, SBI also cut deposit rates by 25 basis points across all maturities for fixed deposits up to Rs 3 crore. The new term deposit rates are effective from June 15.

With the revision, for fixed deposits, the interest rate on 1-2 year term deposits will be lower by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent, and deposits having two years to less than 3 years maturity will attract 6.45 per cent as against 6.70 per cent.

In case of fixed deposits with maturity 3-5 years, interest rate has been reduced by 25 basis points to 6.30 per cent, while for 5-10 years by 25 basis points to 6.05 per cent.

The interest rate of a specific tenor scheme of '444 days' (Amrit Vrishti) has also been revised from 6.85 per cent to 6.60 per cent, effective from June 15, 2025.

Senior citizens are offered an additional 50 bps, while super senior citizens are eligible for an additional 60 basis points over the card rate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI sbi

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

