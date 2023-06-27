Home / Finance / News / CreditAccess Grameen syndicates social loan facility of up to $200 mn

CreditAccess Grameen syndicates social loan facility of up to $200 mn

This will qualify as External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) under the automatic route of the RBI, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CreditAccess Grameen, Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI), on Tuesday said it has signed a historic syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million (about Rs 1,640 crore).

This will qualify as External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) under the automatic route of the RBI, the company said in a statement.

The company has received $160 million in commitments to date, along with a green-shoe option to raise an additional $40 million, exercisable over 120 days from the date of signing of the facility agreement, it said.

It has currently drawn $100 million, and the remaining commitments would be drawn over the coming months, it added.

The social loan shall abide by the company's social loan framework which aligns with the Social Loan Principles 2023, stipulating the use of proceeds, social development goals and governance, according to the loan market association, it added.

Also Read

CreditAccess Grameen rallies 6% on hopes of strong earnings growth

CreditAccess Grameen surges 9%, hits new high on strong Q4 earnings

NBFCs in focus; Five Star, M&M Finance, CreditAccess rally up to 10%

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY in Q4, rises in investment sector: Report

RuPay cardholders will be able to access airport lounges in major cities

India's Jan-March current account deficit narrows as trade gap shrinks: RBI

S&P upgrades rating for Bajaj Finance, UBI, Shriram Finance & Hero Fincorp

Axis Bank to grow up to 6% faster than industry in medium to long term: CEO

RBI finalises norms for banks to hold capital for operational risks

Topics :CreditAccess GrameenNBFCfinance sector

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story