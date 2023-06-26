Home / Finance / News / RBI finalises norms for banks to hold capital for operational risks

RBI finalises norms for banks to hold capital for operational risks

Apex bank will communicate date of implementation separately

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finalised directions for commercial banks to hold sufficient regulatory capital against their exposures arising from operational risks.
It would cover the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people and systems or from external events.

RBI, in a communication to regulated entities, said the effective date for implementation of these directions will be communicated separately.
Entities like local area banks, payment banks, regional rural banks, and small finance banks are excluded from the application of these norms for operational risk capital.

While legal risks would form part of operational risks, the strategic and reputational risks are excluded from the ambit of calculating capital requirements.
RBI had issued draft norms ‘Master Direction on Minimum Capital Requirements for Operational Risk’ on December 15, 2021, as a part of convergence with Basel III standards.

The existing norms for measuring minimum operational risk capital (ORC) will be replaced by the new standardised approach under Basel III when the directions come into effect.
At present, banks use methods like basic indicator approach (BIA) and the standardised approach (TSA) to measure minimum ORC.

RBI said the business indicator (BI), which is a financial statement-based proxy for operational risk, would be used for calculating capital requirements for operational risks.
BI would cover facets like interest, lease and dividend, and services and financial components.

As for treatment of mergers and acquisitions, RBI said BI items from acquired businesses or merged entities over three years prior to the date of acquisition/merger will form part of the calculation for ORC.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

RBI slaps penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, other entities

'RBI need not rush to ease rates unless certain of stable-low inflation'

Govt to launch portal for unclaimed shares, dividends by February 2024

RBI's pivot to rate cuts to begin only in early 2024: Rating agency S&P

Rupee trades almost flat at 81.95 against US dollar in early trade

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBanksBanking

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story