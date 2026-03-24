Digital personal loan value outpaces volume growth in Q3 FY26: FACE

The volume of digital personal loans grew 9.3 per cent to 35 million loans in the third quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q3 FY26), compared to 32 million during the same period last year (Q3 FY25), according to a report.

The value of digital personal loans grew by 52.86 per cent to Rs 56,892 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 37,217 crore in Q3 FY25, data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) shows.

FACE is a self-regulatory organisation for the fintech sector recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The report said that digital personal loans by digital NBFCs, though just 19 per cent of the personal loan market by sanction value, account for 78 per cent of the sanction volume.