Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trends

The report also showed that microfinance lenders pulled back on fresh loan disbursals in April, reflecting a continued focus on portfolio discipline over rapid expansion. According to CRIF High Mark data, total disbursals fell 31.5 per cent month-on-month to Rs 20,239 crore from Rs 29,543 crore in March, while the number of loans disbursed declined to 32.5 lakh from 47.2 lakh.
CRIF attributed the slowdown in disbursals largely to seasonal factors. Even so, the stability in average ticket sizes suggests that demand for higher-value loans remains intact and that lenders are opting to moderate volumes rather than cut loan sizes. The average ticket size remained broadly stable at Rs 60,500.