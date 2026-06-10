Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trends

Banks recorded the sharpest increase in PAR 1-30, with the ratio climbing to 1.1 per cent in April from 0.8 per cent in March. Small finance banks also saw early delinquencies rise to 0.7 per cent from 0.5 per cent, while NBFC-MFIs reported a marginal increase to 0.7 per cent from 0.6 per cent.

NBFCs emerged as the exception. Their PAR 1-30 ratio improved to 0.4 per cent from 0.6 per cent, making them the only lender category to register lower early-stage stress during the month. CRIF High Mark noted that delinquency levels in the PAR 1-30 bucket “inched up slightly across lenders, except for NBFCs”, while performance in the higher overdue buckets improved across most lender types.