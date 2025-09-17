PFRDA proposes NPS exit, withdrawal rule changes; seeks feedback by Oct 17

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on September 16, 2025 issued an exposure draft proposing amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations, 2015.

The key proposals include redefining the term ‘exit’ to cover multiple scenarios, including under NPS Vatsalya and new non-government sector pension fund schemes; stipulating exit provisions for non-government sector schemes; increasing the age limit for entry and exit with automatic continuation; and removing the requirement for prior intimation in case of deferment of lump sum or annuity.

The draft also proposes enhancing the permissible limit for lump sum withdrawals, introducing systematic unit redemption where pension wealth is below the specified threshold, and allowing higher lump sum withdrawals for non-government sector subscribers upon retirement.

Other changes include removal of vesting requirements for normal exit if an individual joins after the age of 60, enabling subscribers to seek financial assistance from regulated institutions against their pension account, revising norms for partial withdrawals including limits, frequency and purposes, and introducing the option of partial withdrawal even after retirement. Exit provisions have also been stipulated in cases of renunciation of citizenship and under the NPS Vatsalya scheme. Earlier, in August 2025, Business Standard reported that the finance ministry had allowed central government employees who opted for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to switch back to the National Pension System (NPS) through a one-time, one-way switch facility.