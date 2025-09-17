Home / Finance / News / PFRDA proposes NPS exit, withdrawal rule changes; seeks feedback by Oct 17

PFRDA proposes NPS exit, withdrawal rule changes; seeks feedback by Oct 17

PFRDA has proposed amendments to NPS exit and withdrawal rules, including redefining exit, higher lump sum limits, revised partial withdrawals and financial assistance options

Pension Scheme, Pension
According to a finance ministry notification, the option can be exercised any time up to one year before superannuation, or three months before the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement. (Photo: Shuttesrstock)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on September 16, 2025 issued an exposure draft proposing amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations, 2015.
 
The key proposals include redefining the term ‘exit’ to cover multiple scenarios, including under NPS Vatsalya and new non-government sector pension fund schemes; stipulating exit provisions for non-government sector schemes; increasing the age limit for entry and exit with automatic continuation; and removing the requirement for prior intimation in case of deferment of lump sum or annuity.
 
The draft also proposes enhancing the permissible limit for lump sum withdrawals, introducing systematic unit redemption where pension wealth is below the specified threshold, and allowing higher lump sum withdrawals for non-government sector subscribers upon retirement. 
 
Other changes include removal of vesting requirements for normal exit if an individual joins after the age of 60, enabling subscribers to seek financial assistance from regulated institutions against their pension account, revising norms for partial withdrawals including limits, frequency and purposes, and introducing the option of partial withdrawal even after retirement.
 
Exit provisions have also been stipulated in cases of renunciation of citizenship and under the NPS Vatsalya scheme.
 
Earlier, in August 2025, Business Standard reported that the finance ministry had allowed central government employees who opted for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to switch back to the National Pension System (NPS) through a one-time, one-way switch facility.
 
According to a finance ministry notification, the option can be exercised any time up to one year before superannuation, or three months before the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement.
 
“It has been decided that a one-time, one-way switch facility from UPS to NPS shall be made available to all central government employees who have opted for UPS. This switch facility may be exercised by UPS optees any time not later than one year prior to the date of superannuation or three months prior to the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement, as applicable,” the notification said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fintech firm Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to support foreign transactions

Financial inclusion drive opens 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts in 2.5 months

Securitisation volumes to dip in Q2 as investors shun unsecured loans

CSC e-Governance Services crosses ₹3,000 crore loan disbursal mark

Muthoot Finance raises $600 mn via ECB, completes $2 bn GMTN target

Topics :Finance Newspension schemesPFRDAPensions

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story