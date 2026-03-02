EPFO retains employees' provident fund interest rate at 8.25% for 2025-26

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) on Monday recommended keeping the interest rate on employees’ provident fund unchanged from the previous year at 8.25 per cent for the year 2025-26 (FY26).

This is the second year in a row that the EPF interest rate has been kept unchanged at 8.25 per cent.

The last change in this rate was made in 2024, when it was raised to 8.25 per cent from 8.15 per cent for the year 2023-24 (FY24). In FY22, the interest rate had plunged to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent.

The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT), which is its apex decision-making body, made a decision on the interest rate in its 239th meeting on Monday, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The proposal will now be sent to the Ministry of Finance for final approval, after which the interest will be credited to the accounts of its over 70 million active subscribers. In its meeting, the CBT also cleared a one-time amnesty scheme to regularise income tax–recognised trusts not yet covered under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, offering a six-month compliance window with waiver of damages and penalties for eligible establishments. The Board cleared a simplified, tech-enabled standard operating procedure (SOP) on EPF exemption under the EPFO, merging four SOPs and the Exemption Manual into a single digital framework to ease compliance, enable paperless processing and streamline audits and exemption cases.