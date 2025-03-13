Flipkart-backed super.money fifth largest on UPI in February: NPCI data

Flipkart-backed super.money rose to become the fifth-largest third-party player on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), processing 139.10 million transactions in February—less than a year after launching operations, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The Bengaluru-based fintech firm, which has been offering cashbacks on UPI transactions, overtook Cred, which processed 126.48 million the same month.

Initial public offering (IPO)-bound PhonePe continued to corner a majority 47.54 per cent share of the real-time payments system, processing 7.65 billion transactions, followed by Google Pay’s 36.24 per cent market share at 5.83 billion UPI payments.

Paytm processed over one billion transactions and ended the month with a 6.7 per cent market share. Meanwhile, Navi held a 1.62 per cent market share on UPI. The fintech firm processed 260.75 million transactions.