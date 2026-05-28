Fintech and payments industry preparing a 'safe harbour' proposal

The move follows the arrest of Fino Payments Bank chief, Rishi Gupta, over alleged evasion of the goods and services tax (GST), which the bank said was linked to an investigation involving its business partners and was not related to its own GST compliance. Gupta was arrested on February 27 this year and granted bail nearly a month later, on March 26. His arrest, and a similar case involving another fintech, had spooked the industry, insiders said.