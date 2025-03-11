Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paytm UPI users can now download expense statements in Excel format

Paytm UPI users can now download expense statements in Excel format

Following the rollout of PDF statements, the new Excel format offers enhanced flexibility for managing expenses

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Paytm (One97 Communications Limited) has introduced the option to download UPI transaction statements in Excel format. This addition complements the previously available PDF format, providing users with greater flexibility and ease in managing their expenses.
 
With this new feature, Paytm UPI users can now download detailed UPI statements for specific date ranges or entire financial years in both PDF and Excel formats. The introduction of Excel format is particularly beneficial for those who require seamless expense tracking and simplified tax preparation. Users can also benefit from added transaction notes and tags, making reconciliation and financial analysis more efficient.
 
 
The initiative has been well received by chartered accountants, who find the detailed narration useful for their work, and by customers leveraging AI tools for personalised spending insights.  ALSO READ: Govt may restore merchant charges on UPI, RuPay transactions for big firms

How to download paytm UPI statements in Excel format
 
Open the Paytm App and navigate to the ‘Balance & History’ section.
 
Tap on ‘Download UPI Statement’ under payment history.
 
Select the desired date range for the statement.
 
Choose ‘Excel’ as the preferred format and tap ‘Download’ to save the statement.
 
The feature is available for Paytm UPI users linked with Axis Bank (@ptaxis), Yes Bank (@ptyes), State Bank of India (@ptsbi), and HDFC Bank (@pthdfc). By enabling effortless statement downloads, Paytm continues to offer innovative solutions that simplify financial management for its users.  ALSO READ: New UPI rule on automatic acceptance, rejection of chargebacks
 
“As pioneers in mobile payments, we constantly strive to enhance our users’ experience with innovative solutions. With the introduction of UPI statement downloads in Excel format, we aim to provide our users with the flexibility they need for seamless financial management and analysis,” Paytm spokesperson said.
 
Along with the UPI statement download feature, Paytm provides UPI Lite for seamless small transactions, RuPay Credit Card linking for credit-based UPI payments, and an auto-pay option for hassle-free recurring bill payments. The platform also facilitates seamless peer-to-peer transactions, self-account transfers, and both online and offline payments.
 

Topics : Paytm UPI BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

