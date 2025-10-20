Home / Finance / News / Foreign investors to invest ₹50k cr in finance, banking sectors: Goyal

Foreign investors to invest ₹50k cr in finance, banking sectors: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that in the last few months, foreign investors have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sectors.

Amidst global headwinds, he said India is an oasis for investments.

He added that today, India is emerging as a preferred investment destination.

"In the last few months itself, investors from all over the world have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sector," he said in a post on X.

FDI in India rose 15 per cent to USD 18.62 billion during April-June this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US nearly tripled to USD 5.61 billion during the quarter, according to government data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Piyush Goyalfinance sectorBanks

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

