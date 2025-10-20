Foreign investors to invest ₹50k cr in finance, banking sectors: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that in the last few months, foreign investors have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sectors.

Amidst global headwinds, he said India is an oasis for investments.

He added that today, India is emerging as a preferred investment destination.

Even in turbulent times, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) continues to flow robustly, the minister said.

"In the last few months itself, investors from all over the world have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sector," he said in a post on X.