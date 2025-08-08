Forex reserves decline $9.32 billion to $688.87 billion, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves dropped by $9.322 billion to $688.871 billion for the week ended August 1 in one of the highest declines in the recent past, the RBI data showed on Friday.

The overall reserves rose by $2.703 billion to $698.192 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended August 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $7.319 billion to $581.607 billion, according to the data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.