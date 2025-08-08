Home / Finance / News / Independent directors must be stewards of accountability: Sebi chief

Independent directors must be stewards of accountability: Sebi chief

Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey underlined the need for broader diversity in board composition, drawing talent from varied sectors, younger professionals, and individuals outside familiar networks

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
(Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday called for redefining the role of independent directors, stressing that they should be recognised and treated as stewards of accountability, news agency PTI reported.
 
"We cannot continue to view them as honorary appointees or friendly critics. They must be viewed and treated as stewards of accountability," Pandey said while addressing the 2025 Annual Directors’ Conclave.
 
He stated that this transformation would require changes across multiple areas. Independent directors should feel free to express dissent and be well-versed in emerging risks such as artificial intelligence (AI) governance, cyber threats, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures.
 
Need for diversity
 
Pandey underlined the importance of greater diversity in board composition by bringing in talent from diverse sectors outside established networks. "A board that never disagrees is not aligned - it's asleep. Divergent views, when rooted in purpose and mutual respect, strengthen the board. They test assumptions, lead to deeper discussions, and enable constructive decision-making," he stated.
 
He outlined his vision for "shaping tomorrow’s board", which includes leveraging technology for smarter governance.
 
Embracing technology for governance
 
On technology adoption, Pandey urged boards not to perceive digital tools as burdens or threats. Instead, they should request real-time dashboards that offer meaningful insights. These could track indicators such as red-flag employee exits, whistle-blower complaints, ESG trends, or vendor concentration risks, alerting the board before such matters escalate into public issues.
 
"Governance intelligence must become as routine as financial intelligence," he asserted.
 
Pandey also emphasised cognitive diversity, asking: "Do we have enough contrarian thinkers in the room? Do we have people who see risk differently -- not more fearfully, but more perceptively?"
 
Guardrails against fraud
 
Earlier, the Sebi chief had stated that corporate misgovernance incidents, such as the fraud at Gensol Engineering or front running by a mutual fund manager, were not systemic problems demanding a regulatory overhaul. Rather, they were cases of greed and egregious conduct requiring more proactive intervention from independent directors, boards, and auditors to prevent them.
 
Sebi's proposals for Market Infrastructure Institutions
 
In January, Sebi proposed restructuring the governing boards of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories. The regulator suggested appointing two executive directors (EDs) on the governing board for critical operations, regulatory compliance, and investor grievances. It is also considering clear definitions for the roles and responsibilities of the MD, the proposed EDs, and other key managerial personnel (KMPs) such as the chief technology officer (CTO).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI approval to become a universal bank

Kinara Capital proposes temporary calm period to all its lenders

Premium

Fintech firm BharatPe eyes funding round ahead of IPO, says CEO Nalin Negi

Banks must release funds without legal docs for survivor accounts: RBI

Premium

SECI sees record-low price of ₹55.75 per kg in first green ammonia auction

Topics :SEBISebi normsTuhin Kanta PandeyBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story