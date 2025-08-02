Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Electrification and automation major ABB India on Saturday posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 352 crore during the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the impact of forex volatility and higher expenses.

The company had reported profit after tax of Rs 443 crore in the same quarter of 2024, a company statement said. The company follows January-December financial year.

According to the statement, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 3,175 crore for the second quarter, higher than Rs 2,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenditure jumped to Rs 2,801.1 crore in Q2 CY2025 from Rs 2,323.9 crore a year ago.

 

The company's cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 5,154 crore at the end of Q2 2025.

ABB India Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each.

"With a strong revenue and backlog expansion, we have delivered yet another resilient performance for the second quarter and first half of the year. While profitability was impacted by forex volatility and one-offs during the quarter, we continued to deliver double-digit PAT margins for the 11th consecutive quarter. Cash position of the company remains healthy due to consistent efforts in collection," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

Total orders were at Rs 3,036 crore for Q2 CY2025, down from Rs 3,435 crore in April-June 2024 due to the impact of large order timing, while base orders increased.

The market segments for order momentum include electronics, railways, data centres, energy, metals and mining and building and infrastructure.

ABB India continues to have a strong executable order backlog of Rs 10,064 crore as June 30, 2025 (compared to Rs 9,517 crore year ago).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

