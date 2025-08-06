Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall $9 billion to $689 bn reflecting rupee defence

India's forex reserves fall $9 billion to $689 bn reflecting rupee defence

The rupee slid 1.18 per cent against the dollar in the week through August 1, marking its sharpest weekly decline in nearly three years

Detailed data on forex reserves will be released later this week

Reuters MUMBAI, August 6
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $688.9 billion as of August 1, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

The forex reserves fell $9.3 billion compared to the previous week, which economists said reflects the central bank's defence of the rupee amid tariff-related uncertainties.

The rupee slid 1.18 per cent against the dollar in the week through August 1, marking its sharpest weekly decline in nearly three years.

It has lost another 0.2 per cent so far this week and would likely have breached its record low if not for the Reserve Bank of India's intervention to support the currency, according to traders.

 

India faces the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on its shipments to the U.S. from Friday, and President Donald Trump has warned of "very substantial" additional levies because of New Delhi's oil imports from Russia.

The RBI kept its growth forecasts unchanged at its policy review on Wednesday and left rates unchanged.

"Given that the Indian rupee is weakening and narrowing of the global interest rate differentials, the scope for rate reduction was slim," said Umesh Kumar Mehta, chief investment officer at SAMCO Mutual Fund.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sanjay Malhotra India's Forex reserves Forex reserves Forex

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

